 LIVE: Four-star RB Sedrick Irvin Jr. announces college commitment; will it be Notre Dame?
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-22 07:45:00 -0500') }} football Edit

LIVE: Four-star RB Sedrick Irvin Jr. announces college commitment

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Miami Gulliver Prep class of 2023 running back Sedrick Irvin Jr. announces his commitment between Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oregon and Stanford.

Watch below as he reveals his decision.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

----

• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}