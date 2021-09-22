LIVE: Four-star RB Sedrick Irvin Jr. announces college commitment
Miami Gulliver Prep class of 2023 running back Sedrick Irvin Jr. announces his commitment between Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oregon and Stanford.
Watch below as he reveals his decision.
