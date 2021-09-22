LIVE: Four-star RB Sedrick Irvin Jr. announces college commitment

Watch below as he reveals his decision.

Miami Gulliver Prep class of 2023 running back Sedrick Irvin Jr. announces his commitment between Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oregon and Stanford.

----

• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.