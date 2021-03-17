REPLAY: Four-Star Linebacker Joshua Burnham Announces College Commitment
Traverse City (Mich.) Central class of 2022 four-star linebacker Joshua Burnham announced his commitment on Wednesday. He chose between Michigan, Notre Dame and Wisconsin, and BlueandGold.com brought the live stream of the announcement.
