 LIVE: Four-Star Linebacker Joshua Burnham Announces College Commitment Between Michigan, Notre Dame & Wisconsin
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-17 15:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

REPLAY: Four-Star Linebacker Joshua Burnham Announces College Commitment

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Traverse City (Mich.) Central class of 2022 four-star linebacker Joshua Burnham announced his commitment on Wednesday. He chose between Michigan, Notre Dame and Wisconsin, and BlueandGold.com brought the live stream of the announcement.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Click the image to sign up today!
Click the image to sign up today!

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CONVERSATION IN ROCKNE’S ROUNDTABLE!

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}