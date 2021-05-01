 BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: 10 Takeways From Notre Dame's Blue-Gold Game
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-01 13:34:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue & Gold TV: 10 Takeways From Notre Dame's Blue-Gold Game

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Notre Dame held its 2021 Blue-Gold game on Saturday, May 1. BlueandGold.com's Todd Burlage and Mike Singer give their 10 takeaways from the Irish's final spring practice.

Watch a replay of the live show below.

