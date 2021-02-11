In the eyes of draft analysts, Notre Dame’s string of first-round draft pick left tackles seems more likely than not to end this year. A scan of most big boards and 2021 NFL mock drafts has three-year Irish starter Liam Eichenberg as an early Day 2 selection instead of a first-rounder. If that plays out, Brian Kelly would have a first-round pick at left tackle for, um, “only” eight of his 11 seasons at Notre Dame. Not all momentum for pushing the streak to all 11 years is gone, though. The Athletic draft analyst Dane Brugler’s most recent mock draft had Eichenberg as the No. 30 pick to the Indianapolis Colts in a trade with the Buffalo Bills.

Liam Eichenberg started at left tackle for Notre Dame from 2018-20. (BGI/Bill Panzica)

“Several of the Colts’ options at left tackle were scooped up before their pick at No. 21, but in this scenario they able to move back, pick up extra draft picks and land a solid tackle option,” Brugler wrote. “Eichenberg has only average athletic traits, but his veteran awareness and strong hands help him win the point-of-attack.” So far, 30th is among the boldest projections of Eichenberg’s draft range. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter slotted Eichenberg at No. 63 to the Kansas City Chiefs. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. ranked him as the No. 7 left tackle in the class. Meanwhile, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah continues to pop up as a top-20 selection. CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso and Josh Edwards pegged him at No. 15 to the New England Patriots and No. 18 to the Miami Dolphins, respectively. Brugler has him going 19th to the Detroit Lions in another trade.