Eli Raridon has joined Notre Dame’s 2022 commitment list. The West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley class of 2022 tight end received his scholarship offer from Notre Dame on Feb. 9, and a week following a self-guided tour of campus April 24, he announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish over Iowa, Iowa State, Tennessee and many others. “After last weekend, I fell in love with the place,” Raridon told BlueandGold.com. “It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to play at Notre Dame. With the tight end success they have and the degree that comes with it, it was no-brainer for me.” Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees was the Irish coach who started the recruitment of Raridon, and tight ends coach John McNulty built a strong connection with the 6-6, 220-pounder as well. Raridon called both Notre Dame coaches on Friday, April 30 to inform them of his decision to commit.

“Rees was really excited,” Raridon said. “He said that I was a great fit at Notre Dame. Coach McNulty couldn’t believe it at first. He was at a loss for words and was really excited too.” Raridon has family ties to Notre Dame that go back over 30 years. Eli’s father, Scott Jr., was a four-star offensive tackle in the 2002 class and signed with the Fighting Irish. He played for Notre Dame until 2006. Scott Sr., Eli’s grandfather, was Notre Dame’s strength and conditioning coach under Lou Holtz when the Irish captured the 1988 national championship. “As a father, I’m extremely proud of him,” Scott Raridon Jr. said. “When I played there and he was there with me as a young child, I thought it was too lofty of a dream that he’d be able to play there as well. I didn’t get my hopes, but it’s been crazy this past year with all of this becoming a reality. “Notre Dame is a really hard place to get into academically and to get a football scholarship from. I’m just really proud.”