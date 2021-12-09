Left tackle Joe Alt’s surprise freshman year earns postseason recognition

Notre Dame having a left tackle make several Freshman All-America teams in December felt like a possibility in August. The Blake Fisher buzz was strong in spring practice and even stronger in fall camp. The former five-star recruit locked down the starting job in camp after impressing in his first spring on campus. His opening day start at Florida State was the first by a Notre Dame freshman offensive tackle since 2006. The excitement for his 2021 contributions halted two quarters into the game, though. Fisher left due to a meniscus injury and hasn’t played since. The best option to replace him turned out to be another freshman: Joe Alt.

Alt was not Notre Dame’s first choice at left tackle. Or second. Or third. But he was its best. And one of the country’s best freshman offensive linemen. The 6-8, 305-pound Alt has earned a spot on several outlets’ Freshman All-America teams. Among those to recognize him are On3, Pro Football Focus and The Athletic. “Alt was thrust into the starting left tackle spot in Week 6 and held his own right from the get-go,” PFF’s Anthony Treash wrote. “From Week 6 on, Alt finished as one of the 15 highest-graded tackles in the Power Five (plus Notre Dame, of course). “The offensive adjustments made by offensive coordinator Tommy Rees following the Irish's Week 7 bye helped, as it tasked the line with fewer true pass sets. At the end of the day, though, the true freshman performed better than most seniors in that scenario.” In 532 offensive snaps, PFF has charged Alt with two sacks allowed and just seven total quarterback pressures. He has a 77.3 run blocking grade and 75.7 pass protection mark.

Joe Alt has started the last seven games at left tackle for Notre Dame. (Chad Weaver/BGI)

“He was viewed as more of a high-upside, long-term developmental prospect, but he was thrust into action at left tackle for the Irish and ended up playing well,” On3’s Charles Power wrote. “The On300 member has played nearly all of his 500-plus snaps at left tackle.” On3 and PFF recognized only true freshmen. The Athletic included redshirt freshmen on its team and gave Alt a nod anyway. “The three-star true freshman from Minneapolis moved into the starting lineup at left tackle midway through the season for the No. 5 Irish, and they haven’t lost a game since,” The Athletic wrote. “[He] helped solidify a line that had lost fellow freshman Blake Fisher and tried out two other starters in that spot before settling on Alt.”