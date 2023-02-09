The last man to hold the title of offensive coordinator on a Notre Dame national championship football team parlayed his three-year run on the job (1987-89) into an opportunity to head the UNLV football program.

Four years later, he became an absolute force in his chosen field.

His sort of accidental chosen field. Real estate.

And still is a force.

“I thought I’d sit out a year and then get back into coaching,” Jim Strong said Wednesday recalling his career pivot after being fired by UNLV at age 39. “One year turned into two, and well I’ve been just very fortunate and blessed. I was able to spend time watching the kids grow up and those kinds of things.

“I still love football. I’m a lot better coach just going to the game on Saturdays, and not going to practice and seeing what they need to be doing. It was a great transition. I’ve kind of had the best of both lives, working with the kids in the college game and having a life after football.”

He’s 68 now, living and working in Branson, Mo., and keeping an eye on Notre Dame’s latest offensive coordinator coaching search.

One of the most consequential such assistant coaching searches in modern day Irish football history, given the state of the program, the autonomy and room from creativity that comes with the job, the promising roster waiting for the emerging choice and a head football coach who’s an elite recruiter himself.

And quite a contrast to how then-Irish head coach Lou Holtz responded to Strong’s departure for UNLV. Holtz, who always had his fingerprints all over the Irish offense anyway, didn’t designate a new offensive coordinator in the 1990 or ’91 seasons. Eventually, in 1992, he named son Skip offensive coordinator.