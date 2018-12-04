Click HERE to sign up for an annual subscription to BlueAndGold.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Irish apparel and gear!

On Tuesday morning, Notre Dame linebacker Drue Tranquill was announced as the 2018 recipient of The Wuerffel Trophy, which is the premier award for community service in college football.

The award, presented by the Chic-Fil-A Foundation, is given to the student-athlete "who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement" and is named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel (Florida). It has been handed out since 2005.

Quarterback David Blough of Purdue and offensive lineman Dalton Risner of Kansas State were the other finalists.

"Drue’s dedication to serving others, especially young people, is a shining example of our Foundation’s mission to help every child become all they can be,” said Rodney Bullard, Executive Director of the Chick-fil-A Foundation and Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility at Chick-fil-A. “We’re proud to have a part in recognizing him for his service and we look forward to seeing how he continues to lead and inspire.”

Tranquill is the first player in Notre Dame history to win the prestigious award. He finished the regular season with 75 total tackles including nine for loss and 3.5 sacks.

“We are honored to announce that Drue is this year’s recipient of the Wuerffel Trophy and are elated about him joining our family of past winners,” said Wuerffel. “What he has done serving others off the field, along with his work in the classroom and on the playing field, represents the true meaning of the award.

"Also, I’d like to say the same about our other two finalists, Dalton Risner and David Blough. The community service that these young men have done is just incredible. I wish we could hand out three Wuerffel Trophies.”