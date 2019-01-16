Notre Dame junior linebacker D.J. Morgan announced his decision to transfer in the summer, getting the Irish one step closer to the NCAA-mandated 85-scholarship limit.

The decision by Morgan to transfer gets the Irish down to 88 scholarships, though the Irish are still looking to add a couple more recruits to their 2019 class.

Morgan was a four-star recruit who signed with Notre Dame as part of the 2016 recruiting class. He came to Notre Dame as a safety, but moved to linebacker last spring. He played just seven snaps in his first three seasons in South Bend.

The native of Norwalk, Calif., had already been passed up by younger players at the position. He won't participate in spring practice and will graduate from Notre Dame in the summer. That will allow him to play in 2019 and have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Morgan becomes the third Notre Dame player to leave as a graduate transfer, joining quarterback Brandon Wimbush (Central Florida) and defensive tackle Micah Dew-Treadway (Minnesota).