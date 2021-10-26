Latest Notre Dame visit a weekend the Montgomery family won’t forget

Chrissy and Mike Montgomery took their kids, Luke, Nash and Ryan, to Notre Dame’s football game on Saturday, a 31-16 triumph for the Fighting Irish over USC. The visit was a special one for a number of reasons. The Montgomery’s have family in the South Bend area and got to tailgate with them several hours before kickoff. Luke and Ryan couldn’t stay long though because they had their own activities to get to as recruits. Rivals Luke Montgomery ranks as the nation’s No. 7 offensive tackle and No. 82 overall player in the 2023 class. Schools are looking at him on both sides of the ball; Notre Dame has offered him on the defensive line. Ryan Montgomery is a class of 2025 quarterback who already holds offers from Georgia Tech, Michigan, Penn State and Tennessee. The biggest highlight of the day was good news that Ryan received.

Ryan Montgomery stunned by Notre Dame offer

A few days before the Oct. 23 visit, Mike and Luke got indication from Notre Dame that Ryan was likely to receive an offer from the Irish. Notre Dame wanted the Montgomery family to keep it a secret from Ryan so they could deliver the good news to them in person. “That was exactly how we wanted it too,” Mike Montgomery said. “When I heard about the offer, I was shocked and had trouble sleeping that night. I had to wait three or four more days until Ryan would get that news. He had no idea; it was really cool.” The young Montgomery received the offer from the Irish in the locker room a little while before kickoff. “It was a very exciting and surreal moment,” Ryan said. “Coach [Tommy] Rees gave me the news, and after that, I talked to Coach [Brian] Kelly. It was great. That was my first time meeting Coach Rees and Coach Kelly, and they are great guys. They’re coaching at such a high level at Notre Dame, so I soak up as much as possible when I talk to those guys.” Notre Dame hosted offered quarterback visitors in the 2022, 2023 and 2024 classes on Saturday. Clearly, Irish offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees has a lot on his plate when it comes to quarterback recruiting.

That didn’t stop him from offering a freshman signal caller. Montgomery became Notre Dame’s first offer in the 2025 class. “That’s very cool,” Ryan said. “I try not to think about it too much. It’s awesome to get the offer, but I’m focusing on my team and trying to get as far as we can in the playoffs.” After a slow start out of the gates for Findlay (Ohio) High this season, Ryan was inserted as the team’s starting quarterback, and the Trojans have won five consecutive contests heading into playoff play, which begins this Friday. He’s completed 134 of 229 passes for 1,840 yards with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions through eight games. Ryan isn’t letting the offers and recognition coming so fast at such a young age distract him from the goal in front of him. “I stay humble,” he said. “I’m focusing on my high school as we’re going into playoffs this week. I’m focusing on these guys and getting better each week with them.”

Notre Dame continues its battle for Luke Montgomery

Irish defensive line coach Mike Elston offered Luke Montgomery earlier this year, and the Irish became an instant contender for his services. Montgomery visited Notre Dame for the Virginia Tech game in November of 2019 before he had any scholarship offers. He made it to South Bend over the summer and has been on campus twice this month alone, as he saw the Irish’s games against Cincinnati and USC. His latest visit was another great one, and the Montgomery family spent their Sunday afternoon on campus too. “The night game was really cool to see,” Luke Montgomery said. “Coach Elston, Coach Chad [Bowden], Coach [Marcus] Freeman and Coach [Brian] Kelly were great. I had a film breakdown with Coach Elston on Sunday.” Elston and Montgomery went through footage from the previous night’s game and highlighted the play of Irish defensive linemen Jayson Ademilola and Rylie Mills, who play the three- and five-technique spots.

“They can play all over the defensive line,” Luke said. “I was focusing on them during the game too because I would be playing the same position if I go to Notre Dame. Those guys did a great job.” The 6-5, 260-pounder has a close connection with Elston. “Our relationship is growing super strong,” he said. “I really like him a lot. He’s enthusiastic and loves his job. All of the players who I’ve gotten to know love him. That’s always a great sign.” A handful of schools have shifted to recruiting Montgomery more on the offensive line, especially with the strong play he’s had this season. Notre Dame still sees him on the defensive side of the ball but is more than open to him playing offense for the Irish too. “I’m trying to figure out what my body will be at in a year,” he said. “I have no idea what I want to play because I love both positions.” Regardless, Notre Dame remains a top option for the four-star recruit. “They’re super high on my list,” he said. “I don’t know when I’ll make a decision, but they’re definitely up there at the top.”

The Fighting Irish now have offers out to both Montgomery brothers.

Notre Dame is a major factor for Montgomery brothers

Over the years, the Fighting Irish have had a great history of brothers on their football team. You can go back as far as the 1970s with Ross and Jim Browner or as recent as the current team with Jayson and Justin Ademilola. Zack and Nick Martin plus Romeo and Julian Okwara come to mind as brothers to play for Notre Dame in the Brian Kelly era, too. Chrissy and Mike have the honor of saying that two of their children have football scholarship offers from Notre Dame. “It’s incredible. My wife and I are tickled pink about it,” the elder Montgomery said. “It’s a true blessing. We’re very aware of how big of a deal that is but also how important it is to keep the kids focused on their academics, faith and high school team. We’re keenly aware of it being a huge deal, and we’re super thankful.