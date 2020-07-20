Notre Dame had one football player test positive in its latest round of testing, the team announced Monday.

The player was given a test between July 1 and July 15 based on feedback from daily health questionnaires and mild symptoms. The player is in isolation and “recovering well.” Through contact tracing, four teammates are self-quarantining and are asymptomatic.

Notre Dame administered 103 COVID-19 tests on July 15, and all came back negative. Since players reported back to campus in mid-June, Notre Dame has given 356 tests to football players and staff, with two positive cases.

The Fighting Irish are currently participating in mandatory workouts. Walkthroughs with a football can begin Friday, in accordance with the NCAA’s six-week return to play plan.