Kyren Williams sets his stage for the stretch run with career-defining game

SOUTH BEND – Kyren Williams burst through the injury tent’s opening as if it were a cutback lane, helmet in hand after hearing the all-clear from the training staff. He bounded up and down, like a kid on a trampoline, as he made his way to watch Notre Dame finish off the touchdown drive he left a few plays earlier. A few moments prior, the Irish junior running back lay on the Notre Dame Stadium turf after an awkward landing on a third-quarter reception. The scene sent a hush over the stadium and, presumably, Notre Dame households across the country. Turns out, it was just a harmless roll-up. Trainers cleared him after a brief evaluation. Carry on. “I might have been a little dramatic,” Williams said, cracking a smile. “As soon as the play was over, I knew I was going to be fine.”

A speed bump instead of a disaster. In a way, a mirror of Notre Dame itself in October. With each game since a 24-13 home loss to Cincinnati Oct. 2, that defeat feels more like a bump in the road instead of a pothole that totaled the car. The Irish are 7-1 and winners of three straight following a 44-34 victory over North Carolina. They have a reliable offense. They have a defense that, even on off days like this one, can still create some pressure. They have a winning edge. Those are ingredients for winning out and crashing the New Year’s Six, at minimum. There’s much to like. Williams, though, is setting himself apart. Winning games down the stretch and in the postseason often requires a team’s best player to take over a game or make a play when pressure reaches its zenith. Williams, it seems, will be counted on in these spots as much as – if not more than – anyone else. Now with consistent blocking in front of him, his game can reach another height. And he can take Notre Dame along for the ride. He doesn’t need to be asked to assume such additional weight. He voluntarily has a heavy plate as stands. What’s a little more on it? Williams isn’t just a star and team captain. He’s Notre Dame’s heartbeat, its battery and its jump-starter. He has a gravitational pull about him and a vivacious spirit that imbues itself in his teammates.

“Just energy all the time,” graduate student quarterback Jack Coan said. And, of course, Williams wields a bottomless bag of spin moves, stiff-arms and jukes. Leaning on him is a wager worthy of all chips. Saturday, Notre Dame did so in a game it had to have and had to score a chunk of points to win. Williams answered the call, taking 22 carries for a career-best 199 rushing yards and a touchdown. He added two catches for 15 yards and a 47-yard punt return. In many ways, it was a career-defining game. He did a lot of that work when it mattered most. His punt return set Notre Dame up in North Carolina territory and led to the Irish’s first touchdown. He started Notre Dame’s first possession of the second half with a 14-yard run, part of a three-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to retake the lead. And two drives after the injury scare, he put forth arguably Notre Dame’s premier 2021 highlight. Notre Dame led 31-27 with 14:44 remaining when it began a drive on its own nine-yard line. The Irish went three-and-out on their prior possession and needed a score to stave off some claustrophobic feelings. The first play was a handoff to Williams that quickly went awry. An inevitable tackle for loss, at least until Williams waved his magic wand and made the play go somewhere. Specifically, the south end zone 91 yards away. He made 180-degree change of direction to evade a tackle for loss, stiff-armed North Carolina defensive end Tomon Fox at the four-yard line and hit the open road.

Kyren Williams ran for a career-best 199 yards in Notre Dame's win over North Carolina. (Carlos Osorio/AP)