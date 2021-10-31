How Kyren Williams' 'unbelievable' TD run led Notre Dame to win over UNC
The first contact with a North Carolina defensive lineman came at his own five-yard line. Notre Dame junior running back Kyren Williams was 95 yards away from the goal line.
Heck, he was four yards behind the line of scrimmage. Most running backs in college football would have been pleased with just getting back to where it started. But Williams isn’t like most running backs in college football.
The play was busted. Broken. Not going anywhere.
“We were running duo, double team on the play side,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said. “They ran a swarm to the front side.”
That’s football lingo for, “Uh-Oh. There’s not much to work with here.”
Williams ducked and stepped backward to evade the initial push from the Tar Heel defense, putting himself at risk of losing even more yards. He turned to his left, and that’s when the outlook of the play that proved most pivotal in Notre Dame’s 44-34 victory over North Carolina tilted in the ball carrier’s favor.
“He bounced it back and just made something out of nothing,” Kelly said.
Williams planted UNC senior linebacker Tamon Fox into the turf at the four-yard line with a stiff-arm that was equal parts powerfully strong and mind-numbingly nimble. That’s when over 70,000 people inside Notre Dame Stadium collectively oohed and awed.
And that’s when Williams knew it was all over.
“I knew I was going to score as soon as I stiff-armed No. 12,” Williams said.
Williams got to a straight-line, full steam ahead running lane near the line of scrimmage. A handful of North Carolina defensive players were still in position to make a tackle as Williams darted down the sideline. Sophomore tight end Michael Mayer bulldozed one with a key block. Senior wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. took care of another.
Suddenly, it was just Williams and a trio of Tar Heels hot on his heels. He probably didn’t need any more help. He looked more than capable of outrunning everyone from there. Senior wide receiver Avery Davis, though, came flying in from Williams’ right to step in front of the Tar Heel closest to Williams and seal the deal.
Davis could have mailed it in himself and assumed Williams was going to score. He didn’t. Williams joked that of all the players still sprinting to finish the play, it was probably Davis who had the best chance of taking him down.
“I really thought he was going to tackle me,” Williams quipped.
Like Mayer and Austin Jr. Davis just wanted to make sure the deed was done.
“They’re there to catch balls, but when they have to block they’re not going to throw a fit about it,” Williams said.
All the while, graduate senior quarterback Jack Coan watched from several yards behind the play. He didn’t think he’d be running down to the other side of the field to congratulate Williams on his improbable 91-yard touchdown.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Coan said. “That was one of the best runs I’ve seen in person. The look we got from the defense, it should have been stopped in the backfield. Somehow he made a play and got around, and he just kept going and going. It was pretty crazy and an unbelievable play.”
Williams said it felt like he was back in high school with the way he cut across the field and outran everyone. Only this was a prime-time Division I college football game against a Power 5 program that started the season ranked No. 10 in the Associated Press Poll.
Williams gave Notre Dame a 38-27 lead in the first minute of the fourth quarter with the score. That tied the Irish’s largest lead in the game to that point.
The touchdown didn’t win the game. Kelly’s team still had some work to do to get to that point. But it sure did put the Irish on a fast track to victory.
“That's going to be a net zero gain, and he turns it into a 91-yard run,” Kelly said. “Just an incredible individual effort.”
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @MikeTSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.