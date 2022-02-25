Kyle Kelly joins Inside ND Sports to cover Notre Dame recruiting

The search is over.

No, not the coaching staff search Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman recently finished. Though thankfully that’s over, too.

Inside ND Sports has completed the search for its first full-time recruiting reporter. Co-publishers Eric Hansen and Tyler James have hired Kyle Kelly to lead the Notre Dame football recruiting coverage for Inside ND Sports.

Kelly, a 2021 graduate of John Carroll University, has a bright future in the sports journalism industry. His recent work covering events around the Super Bowl as a graduate student in Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and experience covering Ohio State football recruiting for cleveland.com provided evidence of his ability.

Kelly wrote about Cincinnati Bengals linebackers coach Al Golden prior to him becoming Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator. Kelly explained the impact that basketball has made on four-star offensive tackle Luke Montgomery’s football career prior to him committing to Ohio State. Kelly also covered how four-star wide receiver Kaleb Brown navigated his senior season as an Ohio State commit.

Recruiting coverage is at the center of our vision for Inside ND Sports on the Rivals network. Kelly’s diligent reporting and compelling writing will allow the site to develop into an even more rewarding product for its subscribers.

Kelly will begin working for Inside ND Sports on March 14. He will be stopping by The Insider Lounge next week to introduce himself to our subscribers.

“Telling the stories of high school recruits is my passion,” Kelly said, “and I am energized to embark on this amazing opportunity with Inside ND Sports. I am thrilled to learn from two outstanding professionals, in Eric Hansen and Tyler James, in a new era of Fighting Irish football. I look forward to furthering the first-rate reporting of ND sports and expanding on new visions of coverage.”

Join us in welcoming Kelly aboard by following him on Twitter (@ByKyleKelly).