Kyle Hamilton Maximizing His Time At Notre Dame Before NFL Comes Calling

The 6-4, 219-pound All-American safety pops up in the top 10 of early 2022 NFL Draft big boards, mock drafts and atop position rankings. His seemingly inevitable pro career could start as Notre Dame’s first top-15 defensive draft pick since Bryant Young in 1994.

Type “Kyle Hamilton NFL Draft” into the Internet’s foremost oracle, and there’s a near-unanimous conclusion. Not a surprising one for those who have watched him at Notre Dame since his 2019 debut, but one that’s now amplified because of Hamilton’s draft-eligible status after this season.

In a year or two, Hamilton’s life will be different. He will likely make lots of money as a professional football player. He may share a locker room with players he admired growing up. He will have opportunities to hang around fancy people in extravagant places.

But for now, Hamilton is willingly near-sighted. Because just as limitless as his pro potential may be, his junior season at Notre Dame carries the same kind of potential. He’s an upperclassman on a defense in need of new leadership voices. He’s paired with a rising-star defensive coordinator known for his creativity and aggressiveness. He plays for a team that enters every season with national championship expectations.

“Notre Dame is his main focus,” said Hamilton’s father, Derrek.