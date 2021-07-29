Kyle Hamilton Maximizing His Time At Notre Dame Before NFL Comes Calling
Editor's Note: This story ran in the Blue & Gold Illustrated 2021 Football Preview magazine. Order the magazine here.
The widely forecasted result of Kyle Hamilton’s 2021 season is accessible with a four-word Google search.
Type “Kyle Hamilton NFL Draft” into the Internet’s foremost oracle, and there’s a near-unanimous conclusion. Not a surprising one for those who have watched him at Notre Dame since his 2019 debut, but one that’s now amplified because of Hamilton’s draft-eligible status after this season.
The 6-4, 219-pound All-American safety pops up in the top 10 of early 2022 NFL Draft big boards, mock drafts and atop position rankings. His seemingly inevitable pro career could start as Notre Dame’s first top-15 defensive draft pick since Bryant Young in 1994.
In a year or two, Hamilton’s life will be different. He will likely make lots of money as a professional football player. He may share a locker room with players he admired growing up. He will have opportunities to hang around fancy people in extravagant places.
But for now, Hamilton is willingly near-sighted. Because just as limitless as his pro potential may be, his junior season at Notre Dame carries the same kind of potential. He’s an upperclassman on a defense in need of new leadership voices. He’s paired with a rising-star defensive coordinator known for his creativity and aggressiveness. He plays for a team that enters every season with national championship expectations.
“Notre Dame is his main focus,” said Hamilton’s father, Derrek.
It’s easy to forget Hamilton is still just 20 years old, a regular college student who’s fine with being out of the spotlight as much as possible while he’s at Notre Dame. He had an internship in his hometown of Atlanta this spring, a nod toward a desire to tap into Notre Dame’s non-football opportunities and live a regular college student life when he can.
He has also been active in securing name, image and likeness deals, but they have an enterprising and entrepreneurial feel as opposed to being mega money makers.
Notre Dame and first-year defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman have on-field plans for him, too. Head coach Brian Kelly hinted before Notre Dame’s 2020 College Football Playoff loss to Alabama that Hamilton may gain even more duties the following season.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news