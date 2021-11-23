Kyle Hamilton a Bednarik Award finalist, Michael Mayer not up for Mackey

Notre Dame has two finalists for individual awards this season. Junior running back Kyren Williams is one of five players in the running for the Paul Hornung Award, which goes to the nation’s most versatile player. And despite playing just six full games and eight snaps of a seventh, junior safety Kyle Hamilton is one of four nominees for the Chuck Bednarik Award, given to the country’s best defensive player. It appears, though, the Irish coaches have their attention fixed more on lists that omitted their players.

Sophomore tight end Michael Mayer was not among the three finalists for the John Mackey Award for the nation’s best tight end. Williams was not among 10 Doak Walker Award (best running back) semifinalists. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly offered a strong disapproval last week after the Doak Walker semifinalists were revealed. A few Notre Dame assistants voiced their dismay on social media Tuesday, when the Mackey finalists were announced. “I assume the [Mackey Award] committee actually watches the games when they pick their finalists,” Notre Dame tight ends coach John McNulty tweeted. “I also know Credibility is Everything in this business! To not include [Mayer] is Impossible to explain! Special teams coach Brian Polian weighed in too. “I cannot understand how Kyren Williams was not a finalist for the [Doak Walker] and Michael Mayer was not a finalist for the [Mackey],” Polian tweeted. “These are two of the best in the country at their respective positions.”

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees did not hide his displeasure. “Go vote for [Kyren Williams],” Rees tweeted. “Tired of our guys not getting the respect they earned. Let’s make sure what happened with the Doak & Mackey doesn’t happen with the Hornung.” A fan poll is one of 18 votes for the Hornung Award. Fan voting is open through Dec. 6, with one vote allowed every 24 hours. As of Tuesday afternoon, Williams had 57 percent of the fan vote, with Michigan State wide receiver/kick returner Jayden Reed in second at 33 percent. Michigan running back/kick returner Blake Corum, Ball State receiver/running back/returner Justin Hall and Houston cornerback/returner Marcus Jones are the other three Hornung finalists. Williams has 928 rushing yards on 185 carries (5.0 yards per carry) and 12 touchdowns this year. His 40 receptions are second on Notre Dame, behind Mayer, and have netted 339 yards to go with three touchdowns. Williams also has returned 13 punts for 151 yards.

Mayer, meanwhile, is Notre Dame’s leader in catches (55) and receiving yards (663). He has five touchdown catches and is averaging 12.1 yards per reception. He leads all Power Five tight ends in catches and yards. He is top-five among Football Bowl Subdivision tight ends in both categories. Colorado State’s Trey McBride, Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar and Texas A&M’s Jalen Wydermyer are the three Mackey finalists. McBride leads all tight ends in catches (84) and yards (1,008), with one touchdown. Kolar, a finalist last year, has 53 receptions for 658 yards (12.4 yards per catch) and five touchdowns. Wydermyer has 36 catches for 491 yards (13.6 yards per catch) and four touchdowns. Hamilton joined Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, Georgia nose tackle Jordan Davis and Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. as Bednarik finalists. He has 35 tackles (2.0 for loss), three interceptions and four pass breakups in seven games. He has not played since suffering a first-quarter knee injury Oct. 23 against USC. The Hornung Award winner will be announced Dec. 8. The Bednarik recipient will be revealed one day later.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HbyB2b3RlIGZvciA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0t5cmVud2lsbGlhbXMyMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AS3lyZW53 aWxsaWFtczIzPC9hPiA8YnI+PGJyPlRpcmVkIG9mIG91ciBndXlzIG5vdCBn ZXR0aW5nIHRoZSByZXNwZWN0IHRoZXkgZWFybmVkLiBMZXTigJlzIG1ha2Ug c3VyZSB3aGF0IGhhcHBlbmVkIHdpdGggdGhlIERvYWsgJmFtcDsgTWFja2V5 IGRvZXNu4oCZdCBoYXBwZW4gd2l0aCB0aGUgSG9ybnVuZy4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2JTakNSTnRYZFMiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9iU2pDUk50 WGRTPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRvbW15IFJlZXMgKEBUX1JlZXMxMSkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UX1JlZXMxMS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ2 MzE4MDM3NDY5NjE0ODk5Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJl ciAyMywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGNhbm5vdCB1bmRlcnN0YW5kIGhvdyBLeXJlbiBXaWxsaWFtcyB3 YXMgbm90IGEgZmluYWxpc3QgZm9yIHRoZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RvYWtXYWxrZXJBd2FyZD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5ARG9ha1dhbGtlckF3YXJkPC9hPiBhbmQgTWljaGFlbCBNYXllciB3YXMg bm90IGEgZmluYWxpc3QgZm9yIHRoZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0pvaG5NYWNrZXlBd2FyZD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Sm9obk1hY2tleUF3YXJkPC9hPiAuICBUaGVzZSBhcmUgdHdvIG9mIHRoZSBi ZXN0IGluIHRoZSBjb3VudHJ5IGF0IHRoZWlyIHJlc3BlY3RpdmUgcG9zaXRp b25zLjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJyaWFuIFBvbGlhbiAoQEJyaWFuUG9saWFuKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JyaWFuUG9saWFuL3N0YXR1 cy8xNDYzMTg5MTY3ODIzNzk4Mjc0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5v dmVtYmVyIDIzLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=