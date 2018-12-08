Click HERE to sign up for an annual subscription to BlueAndGold.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Irish apparel and gear!

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame (6-3) led by five points with under three minutes to go before UCLA (7-2) finished the contest on an 8-0 run, headlined by a three-pointer from guard Kris Wilkes with .9 seconds remaining, to down the Irish 65-62. The Irish shot 22.9 percent in the first half, but overcame the shooting woes hitting over 50 percent during the final 20 minutes to eventually regain the lead. However, the Irish missed their final four shots over the final 2:48 after going up 62-57 to allow the Bruins the opportunity to make a late run. Check out Blue & Gold Illustrated's half-by-half recap of the Notre Dame loss.

FIRST HALF

Back in his home state of California, Irish guard Rex Pflueger opened the scoring with a three-pointer for a fitting start. Guard Prentiss Hubb followed just over a minute later with a three-pointer of his own to give the Irish an early 6-0 advantage. Wing DJ Harvey hit on a mid-range jumper to answer a bucker from UCLA big man Moses Brown. The Bruins then would get back-to-back three-pointers from forward Cody Riley and guard Prince Ali to tie the game at 8-8 with 15:38 left in the opening half. Guard Kris Wilkes kept the run going for Steve Alford’s group with a three-pointer and a jumper, which was followed by a dunk from forward Jalen Hill to make it 15-8 UCLA with 13:57 left and an overall 13-0 run. Irish forward Nate Laszewski ended the run with a three-pointer before the teams would each miss their next three shots going into the under-12 media timeout. Notre Dame hit just four of their first 15 shots to that point. Notre Dame would however go on to hit four of eight in just over three minutes to tie the game 20, which included five points from forward John Mooney. UCLA led 22-20 at the under-8 media timeout (6:12). Notre Dame continued to struggle not scoring over the next three minutes, but UCLA notched just one field goal to lead 24-20 at the under-4 break. It didn’t get better for the Irish to close out the half as the group did not record a single point pushing their scoreless stretch to 7:40 going into the locker room. UCLA took advantage during the final three-plus minutes getting two free throws from Riley and a three-pointer from Wilkes to fuel what was an 11-0 run to end the half to give the Bruins a 31-20 advantage at the break. Notre Dame made just one of its last 15 attempts in the half to finish 8-of-35 (22.9 percent) overall and 3-of-15 (20 percent behind the arc. Mooney and Pflueger each had five points to lead the Irish scorers. UCLA connected on 12-of-37 attempts in the half, including 4-of-10 behind the arc. The Bruins held a 34-19 advantage on the boards with 12 offensive rebounds to Notre Dame’s five.

SECOND HALF