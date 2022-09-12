News More News
Kickoff time set for Notre Dame's game at North Carolina

Notre Dame last played at North Carolina in 2020.
Notre Dame last played at North Carolina in 2020. (Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)
The kickoff time for Notre Dame's second road trip of the season was announced Monday.

When Notre Dame (0-2) plays at North Carolina (3-0) on Sept. 24, the game will be played at 3:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised on either ESPN or ABC.

North Carolina currently has an off week as Notre Dame prepares to play a home game against California (2-0) on Saturday (2:30 p.m. EDT on NBC).

Notre Dame has won its last four games against North Carolina including a 44-34 home win last season. The Irish last visited the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill in 2020, which resulted in a 31-17 Notre Dame victory.

Notre Dame last lost to North Carolina in 2008 at Kenan Memorial Stadium, a victory later vacated by the Tar Heels.

North Carolina's three victories so far this season came at home against Florida A&M (56-24) and on the road against Appalachian State (63-51) and Georgia State (35-28).

REMAINING 2022 NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Date Opponent Time (ET) TV

Sept. 17

CALIFORNIA

2:30 p.m.

NBC

Sept. 24

at North Carolina

3:30 p.m.

ABC or ESPN

Oct. 8

vs. BYU at Las Vegas

7:30 p.m.

NBC

Oct. 15

STANFORD

7:30 p.m.

NBC

Oct. 22

UNLV

2:30 p.m.

Peacock

Oct. 29

At Syracuse

TBA

TBA

Nov. 5

CLEMSON

7:30 p.m.

NBC

Nov. 12

vs. Navy at Baltimore

Noon

ABC or ESPN

Nov. 19

BOSTON COLLEGE

2:30 p.m.

NBC

Nov. 26

at USC

TBA

TBA
All Times Eastern.

{{ article.author_name }}