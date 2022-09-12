Kickoff time set for Notre Dame's game at North Carolina
The kickoff time for Notre Dame's second road trip of the season was announced Monday.
When Notre Dame (0-2) plays at North Carolina (3-0) on Sept. 24, the game will be played at 3:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised on either ESPN or ABC.
North Carolina currently has an off week as Notre Dame prepares to play a home game against California (2-0) on Saturday (2:30 p.m. EDT on NBC).
Notre Dame has won its last four games against North Carolina including a 44-34 home win last season. The Irish last visited the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill in 2020, which resulted in a 31-17 Notre Dame victory.
Notre Dame last lost to North Carolina in 2008 at Kenan Memorial Stadium, a victory later vacated by the Tar Heels.
North Carolina's three victories so far this season came at home against Florida A&M (56-24) and on the road against Appalachian State (63-51) and Georgia State (35-28).
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV
|
Sept. 17
|
CALIFORNIA
|
2:30 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Sept. 24
|
at North Carolina
|
3:30 p.m.
|
ABC or ESPN
|
Oct. 8
|
vs. BYU at Las Vegas
|
7:30 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Oct. 15
|
STANFORD
|
7:30 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Oct. 22
|
UNLV
|
2:30 p.m.
|
Peacock
|
Oct. 29
|
At Syracuse
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Nov. 5
|
CLEMSON
|
7:30 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Nov. 12
|
vs. Navy at Baltimore
|
Noon
|
ABC or ESPN
|
Nov. 19
|
BOSTON COLLEGE
|
2:30 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Nov. 26
|
at USC
|
TBA
|
TBA
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @ByKyleKelly.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports