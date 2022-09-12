The kickoff time for Notre Dame's second road trip of the season was announced Monday.

When Notre Dame (0-2) plays at North Carolina (3-0) on Sept. 24, the game will be played at 3:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised on either ESPN or ABC.

North Carolina currently has an off week as Notre Dame prepares to play a home game against California (2-0) on Saturday (2:30 p.m. EDT on NBC).

Notre Dame has won its last four games against North Carolina including a 44-34 home win last season. The Irish last visited the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill in 2020, which resulted in a 31-17 Notre Dame victory.

Notre Dame last lost to North Carolina in 2008 at Kenan Memorial Stadium, a victory later vacated by the Tar Heels.

North Carolina's three victories so far this season came at home against Florida A&M (56-24) and on the road against Appalachian State (63-51) and Georgia State (35-28).