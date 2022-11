Notre Dame football's regular season finale at USC will kick off at 7:30 p.m. EST and be televised on ABC.

The AP No. 7 Trojans (9-1) shared the announcement Monday. AP No. 18 Notre Dame (7-3) will travel to Los Angeles for the rivalry matchup set for Nov. 26. The Irish and Trojans will play against Boston College (3-7) and No. 16 UCLA (8-2), respectively, this Saturday.

The USC game will be Notre Dame's first trip to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum since 2018. The 2020 matchup was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Irish have won their last four matchups with the Trojans including a 31-16 victory in Notre Dame Stadium last season.

