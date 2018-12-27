Notre Dame has an opportunity on Saturday to silence the critics that argue the Fighting Irish do not belong on this kind of stage. Brian Kelly and his team square off against the Clemson Tigers (13-0), who along with Alabama have dominated college football the last five seasons.

Kelly is trying to get Notre Dame back to national prominence, and beating one of the “big boys” in a major bowl that also happens to be a playoff game is exactly how Notre Dame can make that happen.

Notre Dame is certainly capable of beating Clemson, but it will be incredibly difficult. The undefeated Tigers are talented and deep, and they have been here before. This is Notre Dame’s first trip to the College Football Playoffs, but Clemson is making its fourth straight trip.

For Notre Dame to come out on top, the Irish offense must move the ball against one of the premier defenses in the country. Here are the keys to making that happen:

1. Keep The Defense Off Balance: Running all over Clemson likely isn’t going to happen. Clemson has given up more than 150 yards on the ground just six times in its last 27 games, and it hasn’t allowed 200 rushing yards or more since Alabama went for 221 in the 2016 title game.