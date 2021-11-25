Key storylines: Notre Dame vs. Stanford

Notre Dame didn’t find itself in the playoff mix Tuesday night when the new CFP Poll was released and the Irish checked in at No. 6. But Notre Dame did appear to get a bowl upgrade and clearer rout into the four-team field if it wins Saturday at Stanford (3-8). With Cincinnati (11-0) moving up to fourth this week and finally into one of the playoff semifinal spots, the No. 4 Bearcats all but locked up a playoff berth with wins in their final two games, meaning Notre Dame (10-1) is now in line for an invite to the Fiesta Bowl — likely against a team from the Big 12 group of No. 7 Oklahoma State (10-1), No. 8 Baylor (9-2) and No. 10 Oklahoma (10-1) — at least for the moment.

Brian Kelly and Notre Dame rank No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings. (Chad Weaver)

Playoff hopes get a boost

A spot in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1, 2022, is a nice reward for a memorable season, but all eyes remain on Notre Dame’s push for a third playoff appearance in the last four years. Obviously, the Irish need to take care of their own business Saturday as a 20-point favorite at Stanford. Beyond that, a lot still has to happen, and none of it’s within their control. The clearest path for Notre Dame to land in the four-team field is for No. 4 Cincinnati to lose one its final two games — East Carolina (7-4) or No. 24 Houston (10-1) — and the Big 12 elites to cannibalize each other down the stretch so that the conference ends up with a two-loss champion. Add a victory by No. 2 Ohio State (10-1) this weekend over No. 5 Michigan (10-1) to the above mix, and Notre Dame will be in. Some combination of No. 14 Wisconsin (8-3) winning out to claim the Big Ten title and/or No. 3 Alabama (10-1) losing convincingly to No. 1 Georgia (11-0) in the SEC Championship Game would also help Notre Dame’s cause. It’s a lot to sort through, indeed, but worth mentioning because none of these scenarios are overly far-fetched. Irish head coach Brian Kelly began making his case for playoff inclusion on Monday. “Consistency and growth as a football team, playing well at the end of the season, the balance of both offense and defense,” Kelly said when asked to tout his team. “Shutouts at the end of the season, playing well. That should mean a lot in terms of the overall record.”

Focus on the freshman

In an effort to measure whether 2021 truly brought a youth movement, or if that just became a popular narrative, we went back to 2017 when the program resurgence took hold and evaluated the freshman contributions in the five seasons from then to now, and indeed, 2021 stands above the other four. Here are some of the freshman highlights. *2017: Linebacker Jordan Genmark-Heath recorded 16 tackles; offensive lineman Robert Hainsey earned a valuable rotational role and made four starts. *2018: Cornerback Tariq Bracy tallied 18 tackles and forced a fumble; defensive back Houston Griffith made 14 tackles with two pass breakups; wide receiver Kevin Austin had five catches for 90 yards. *2019: Punter Jay Bramblett averaged 39.4 yards per kick; defensive lineman Jacob Lacey recorded 14 tackles; Freshman All-American safety Kyle Hamilton tallied 41 tackles, four interceptions and a touchdown return. *2020: Cornerback Clarence Lewis started and made 33 tackles with seven pass breakups; running back Chris Tyree scored four touchdowns and was second on the Irish with 498 rushing yards; Freshman All-American tight end Michael Mayer caught 42 balls for 450 yards and two scores. *2021: Entering the game against Stanford, quarterback Tyler Buchner is second on the Irish with 280 rushing yards and he has another 302 yards with three TDs through the air; running back Logan Diggs was third on the Irish with 203 rushing yards and scored four total TDs; offensive tackle Joe Alt was starting, and excelling, on the left side; wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr., had 12 catches for 181 yards. “We’re playing young players that are now much more mature, playing better,” Kelly explained of the growing depth and his expanding player rotation. “We’re ascending as a football team.” And as a football program.

Two coaches, two directions