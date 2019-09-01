News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-01 16:27:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Key 2021 Notre Dame WR Target Sets Visit

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

Blue & Gold Illustrated's Mike Singer has learned that Pickerington Central (Ohio) 2021 wide receiver Lorenzo Styles has set a visit to Notre Dame for this fall.

Click here for the scoop.

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Rw71vdtppyrbryxkvkr7
Big news on the recruiting front for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Rivals.com)
Qmmrazapa0sopffcmho6

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD and @BGI_MikeSinger.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}