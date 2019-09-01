Key 2021 Notre Dame WR Target Sets Visit
Blue & Gold Illustrated's Mike Singer has learned that Pickerington Central (Ohio) 2021 wide receiver Lorenzo Styles has set a visit to Notre Dame for this fall.
Click here for the scoop.
Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD and @BGI_MikeSinger.
• Like us on Facebook.