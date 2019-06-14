Key 2021 DL Target Rubio Ready To See Notre Dame Again
This weekend’s Notre Dame Lineman’s Challenge is slated to attract some big names in the trenches to South Bend.
Lutheran of St. Charles (Mo.) defensive lineman Gabriel Rubio is one of them and can’t wait to show why he’s a key target for Notre Dame in the 2021 recruiting cycle.
“I’m very excited to go back to Notre Dame and compete against some of the best,” Rubio said. “I know some of the top guys are going to be there, and I can’t wait to show what I have.”
