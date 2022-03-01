Kevin Austin Jr. has the most to prove among ND's NFL Combine invitees
In the media-open practice windows, when Kevin Austin Jr. routinely transcended his long star-crossed chapters at Notre Dame, the aspiring NFL wide receiver constantly fed into the idea of what som...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news