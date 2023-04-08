Sophomore Chris Kavanagh scored five goals and senior sibling Pat Kavanagh added three more and five assists as No. 2 Notre Dame upended No. 1 Duke Saturday in a men's college lacrosse showdown before a sell-out crowd of 5,000 at Arlotta Stadium in South Bend, Ind.

Pat Kavanagh came into the game fourth nationally in points per game at 5.38 and second in assists per game at 3.62. The last time the Blue Devils gave up more than 17 or more goals in a regulation game was eight seasons ago in a 19-7 loss to Syracuse.

It was the fourth 1-vs.-2 matchup in school history involving the Irish (8-1, 2-1 ACC) and Notre Dame has now won three of those games. Eric Dobson also had a hat track, with an assist, for the Irish.

Duke (10-2, 3-1) led 3-2 after the opening period, but a dominant 7-1 second period gave the Irish a lead they’d never relinquish.

Grad senior Chris Fake smothered Duke star Brennan O’Neill, holding the nation’s No. 3 player in points per game (5.55) to a single point. It marked the first time in 23 games O’Neill hasn’t scored at least three. Senior goalie Liam Entenmann had season-high 15 saves for ND.

The Irish have an open date next weekend before returning to action April 22 at home against 10th-ranked North Carolina (7-4, 1-2). The game is set for noon EDT and will be telecast on ESPNU.