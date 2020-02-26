Kareem, Okwara Impress With NFL Scouting Combine Measurements
Two former Notre Dame defensive ends are at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine: strong-side end Khalid Kareem and drop end Julian Okwara. Both measured-in Wednesday morning and posted impressive physical dimensions.
Kareem's measurements were particularly massive, with him posting one of the widest wingspans and having the largest hands among defensive ends.
Official #NFLCombine DL measurements:— NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) February 26, 2020
Tallest: Raekwon Davis, 6-6 1/8
Heaviest: Leki Fotu, 330
Longest arms: Javon Kinlaw, Jonathan Greenard and Yetur Gross-Matos, 34 7/8
Longest wing: Raekwon Davis, 85 1/4
Largest hands: Khalid Kareem, 10 7/8
Kareem
Height: 6-3 6/8
Weight: 268
Hand: 10 7/8
Arm: 34 3/8
Wingspan: 84
Okwara
Height: 6-4 2/8
Weight: 252
Hand: 10 2/8
Arm: 34 3/8
Wingspan: 81 6/8
For context, projected second-overall pick Chase Young has an 80 5/8 inch wingspan and weighs 264 pounds.
As a defensive end, Kareem's large hands won't get him as much publicity as they would if he played quarterback, but it's still an impressive feature for a defensive end. All defensive linemen need strong, powerful hands and Kareem's large mitts should serve him well in the NFL.
As for Okwara, it's impressive that he's up to 252 pounds. He played last season at 248 but, after fracturing his fibula against Duke in November, he's have not been able to train as much as his peers have.
Plus, Okwara has always had to work hard to put on weight, so it's a good sign he's still able to do that.
Outside of Okwara participating in the bench press, it's unclear if either player will partake in the workout portion of the NFL Combine — Okwara due to his injury and Kareem by choice.
