Kareem's measurements were particularly massive, with him posting one of the widest wingspans and having the largest hands among defensive ends.

Two former Notre Dame defensive ends are at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine: strong-side end Khalid Kareem and drop end Julian Okwara . Both measured-in Wednesday morning and posted impressive physical dimensions.

Kareem

Height: 6-3 6/8

Weight: 268

Hand: 10 7/8

Arm: 34 3/8

Wingspan: 84





Okwara

Height: 6-4 2/8

Weight: 252

Hand: 10 2/8

Arm: 34 3/8

Wingspan: 81 6/8





For context, projected second-overall pick Chase Young has an 80 5/8 inch wingspan and weighs 264 pounds.

As a defensive end, Kareem's large hands won't get him as much publicity as they would if he played quarterback, but it's still an impressive feature for a defensive end. All defensive linemen need strong, powerful hands and Kareem's large mitts should serve him well in the NFL.

As for Okwara, it's impressive that he's up to 252 pounds. He played last season at 248 but, after fracturing his fibula against Duke in November, he's have not been able to train as much as his peers have.

Plus, Okwara has always had to work hard to put on weight, so it's a good sign he's still able to do that.

Outside of Okwara participating in the bench press, it's unclear if either player will partake in the workout portion of the NFL Combine — Okwara due to his injury and Kareem by choice.