Peering over his left shoulder, Notre Dame right fielder Brooks Coetzee tracked a deep fly ball. He extended his mitt mid-sprint and snagged the second out of the inning, before tripping over a bump in the grass — a “warning hill” — and tumbling headfirst into the wall. After a prompt concussion screening, Coetzee remained in the contest. But last Friday afternoon, Notre Dame lost 13-7, dropping the first of a three-game ACC series against Clemson. Such a strong defensive effort from Coetzee appeared at No. 4 on that evening’s SportsCenter Top Ten and set the standard for the Fighting Irish for the rest of the weekend.

We see you @br00ks23!!!



His catch from last night earned the No. 4️⃣ spot on @SportsCenter's Top-10!!!



Also thanks for the "Go Irish" @HannahStormESPN!!!#GoIrish x #Rally pic.twitter.com/Ln7hlDX7AF — Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) March 6, 2021

In the final two games of the series, Notre Dame allowed a total of three runs and surrendered just nine hits, winning 3-1 and 3-2, respectively. Defensive-led conquests are in stark contrast to last season. On their way to an 11-2 start in 2020, Notre Dame was led by its offense. The Irish averaged 9.8 runs per win and were only victorious once without scoring at least eight runs (a 4-2 triumph in the season opener against UAB). Furthermore, in a three-game series sweep over North Carolina, Notre Dame averaged 11 runs. Even more impressive, last Wednesday was the first time Notre Dame practiced outside since last fall. Other than that, all of Notre Dame’s work chasing down fly balls were soft line drives beneath the roof of the Loftus Center.

“We can track side-to-side a little bit,” Jarret said. “To think that's in any way realistic, it’s kind of [a stretch]. But they get to read the ball off the bat. That's the best we can do.” Friday at Clemson was also Notre Dame’s first chance to field a ground ball on a grass infield or sprint across a grass outfield since last season. “It's a very fast, hard clay surface,” Jarrett said. “I was proud of the way we responded, just being outside and playing on the natural surface.”

Bullpen Depth

Strong defensive performances go hand-in-hand with excellent starting pitching and a strong bullpen presence. To kick off Saturday’s 3-1 victory, right-handed pitcher John Michael Bertrand threw seven innings of three-hit ball. The graduate transfer from Furman allowed one earned run and struck out eight Clemson batters. From there, left-handed junior Will Mercer came out of the bullpen to close, surrendering one hit and a walk. Christian Scafidi started for Notre Dame on Sunday and struggled with control issues, walking three batters early in the contest. He was pulled with two outs in the second inning. In 2020, this may have presented a problem, but the Fighting Irish bullpen has been strong thus far. A combination of Joe Sheridan, Liam Simon and Jack Brannigan closed out the final 7.1 innings, allowing just four hits. Simon was especially impressive. The 6-foot-4 right-handed sophomore threw four innings with an electric fastball (94-96 mph) and a dazzling slider that consistently caught the left corner. Of the 14 batters he faced, eight struck out. He surrendered one hit, albeit a solo home run to dead center.

Liam Simon is flat-out dealing for @NDBaseball. Strikes out 2 in a 1-2-3 8th, giving him six Ks in 3.1 innings of one-hit ball. That slider is just falling off the table, giving Clemson fits, and the fastball has been 93-96. This is a good look. 3-2 Irish, T9. — Aaron Fitt (@aaronfitt) March 7, 2021

As a freshman in 2020, Simon made four appearances and threw 6.1 innings with a 4.26 ERA. Throughout the next year, he worked to transform his body and added 25 pounds. “He's put on some good strength and size has gotten taller,” Jarrett said. “When you get up to 93-94, you start beating bats and people cheat a little bit. Then that breaking ball becomes more effective because they're rushing to try to get to the fastball and everything plays up.” In 7.1 innings of work this season, Simon has a 1.23 ERA and is striking out batters at a rate of 14.73 batters per nine innings. Going forward, the Irish need senior left-handed starter Tommy Sheehan to shake off his rust. In his two starts against Wake Forest and Clemson, he’s thrown eight innings with a 6.75 ERA. and a poor 1.875 WHIP. Of course, the bullpen on Fridays has been much worse, with at 19.13 ERA in eight innings of relief. Look for Jarrett to make some adjustments in how he uses his bullpen in the near future. “You have to tweak it a little bit and we still haven't gotten everybody in a game pitching-wise,” he said. “We have not used all the guys that we feel can help us. In some of it's been very small moments of work. It's going to constantly evolve. And that goes for everybody. The Los Angeles Dodgers will evolve as the season goes on with what they do with their bullpen and starters. This week will tell us a lot about what we're doing.”

Offensive Struggles

As a team, Notre Dame is hitting .245, down significantly from the .302 mark the team produced in 13 games in 2020. The Irish are averaging six runs per game, 2.9 fewer than last year. More than any other player, Notre Dame needs senior center fielder Spencer Meyers to get on base. The Fighting Irish leadoff hitter, Meyers slashed .431/.492/.466 in 2020, reaching base on almost half of all his plate appearances. This led the NCAA in stolen bases with 15 in a shortened season. In 2021, Meyers is hitting .192/.242/.192 and has yet to steal a base. But the offensive woes extend beyond the very top of the order. Last season, every Notre Dame player with more than two at-bats hit .238 or better. In 2021, 11 players have at least six at-bats and more than half are hitting below .200. Thus far, the heart of the order has carried the team. Against Clemson, the 2-5 hitters in the lineup consisted of designated-hitter Carter Putz, second baseman Jared Miller, first baseman Niko Kavadas and catcher David LaManna. In 2021, this quartet is hitting .361/.505/.542 with four home runs and 23 out of 35 team RBIs. “It's got to get better top and bottom. There's a handful of guys that have had some good at-bats, but overall it's not good enough offensively,” Jarrett said. “Some of it is you just need to play some games. When you think about how many games like Major League Baseball guys get in spring training, there's a reason you need to see pitches and kind of experience game-type stuff, as opposed to scrimmaging or being inside. “It'll turn itself around. We've worked on swing stuff with some of these guys, and pitch selection has been an issue.” On a positive note, the 2021 season is still young. If the offense under Jarrett can return to form and catch up with the defense, Notre Dame should be a mainstay in the top 25.

Up Next: Virginia

On Friday, Notre Dame travels to Charlottesville, Va., for a three-game ACC series against Virginia. The Cavaliers are 10-5 all-time against Notre Dame. They were ranked as high as No. 14 this season, but enter the weekend outside the top 25, according to polls from D1 Baseball and USA Today. Still, Virginia is loaded with talent, picked to finish second in the ACC Coastal prior to the season. Ahead of the 2021 MLB Draft, third baseman Zack Gelof is considered the No. 31 overall prospect in college baseball and the second at his position. With 12 games under his belt, he’s slashing .302/.434/.462 with a home run and four stolen bases. Left-handed pitcher Andrew Abbott is the No. 55 overall college baseball prospect and is a starter this season. In 18.1 innings of work, he has a 1.96 ERA and 29 strikeouts. Fellow starter Mike Vasil leads the team with a 3-0 record and a 0.49 ERA.

Tops in the Midwest!!



The Irish come in at No. 1️⃣ in @d1baseball's Midwest Power Rankings this week!#GoIrish x #Rally https://t.co/SWuA1SEWMY pic.twitter.com/GZM4LS6cx3 — Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) March 11, 2021