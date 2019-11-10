Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly just confirmed during his weekly teleconference that star senior defensive end Julian Okwara has a fractured fibula and is out for the year. This will end his playing career with the Irish. The injury occurred in the second quarter of yesterday's 38-7 win over Duke when Okwara rolled up his ankle and exited the game.

Kelly said they feel awful for the senior leader. This is the second captain Notre Dame has lost for the season after Robert Hainsey went down with a fractured left ankle against Virginia Tech last weekend. In the game yesterday, senior Jamir Jones filled in as the starter in the second half while redshirt freshman Ovie Oghoufo rotated in off of the bench. He is not the only player Kelly said is now out for the season. Backup linebacker Jack Lamb will also miss the remainder of the season:

#NotreDame head coach Brian Kelly reveals in Sunday conference that both Julian Okwara (fractured ankle) and LB Jack Lamb (hip) will miss the remainder of this season. WRs Braden Lenzy (fatigue issue) and Joe Wilkins (hamstring) also did not play at Duke and will be evaluated. — Lou Somogyi (@BGI_LouSomogyi) November 10, 2019

Okwara was considered by many draft analysts as a first or second-round pick in 2020 NFL Draft, including Scott Wright of NFL Draft Countdown.

"Coming into the year, I put a top 50 grade on him, so basically late first round, early to mid-second round," Wright said in October. "But I think most people thought, myself included, the potential is there. He has a huge senior year. It puts it all together and then kind of works his way into the top half of the first round." In October, Pro Football Focus had Okwara as the No. 17 overall pick to the Detriot Lions, the team his older brother Romeo is on.