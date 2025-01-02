Published Jan 2, 2025
Join us live after the ND-Georgia game for Into the eNDzone with Bob Morton
circle avatar
Eric Hansen  •  InsideNDSports
Publisher
Twitter
@EHansenND
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Set your notifications and join us LIVE on YouTube Thursday night, roughly five minutes after the final whistle of No. 7 Notre Dame's College Football Playoff quarterfinal/Sugar Bowl matchup with 2 seed Georgia.

Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Bob Morton and Inside ND Sports columnist Eric Hansen break down the game and take viewer questions on our "Into The eNDzone" show, a special College Football Playoff Edition.

"Into The eNDzone" is a live postgame show that streams live after every Notre Dame football road/neutral site game. Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.