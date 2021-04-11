 Notre Dame’s Former “Mr. Double-Double” Thrives On The Court Down Under
basketball

John Mooney Is Thriving Down Under

Moon-man. Mr. Double-Double. Moons. John “Double-Double” Mooney.

These are just a few of the many nicknames given to the 6-foot-9 former Notre Dame forward since joining the Perth Wildcats, one of nine teams in Oceania’s most popular professional basketball association, the NBL.

Similar to the fanfare he received in South Bend, Mooney quickly became a crowd favorite in Western Australia thanks to his consistency on both ends of the court. In 17 games, he’s averaging 17.5 points and an NBL-leading 12.2 rebounds, 2.9 more than the next closest player.

Mooney is the only player in the NBL averaging a double-double.

For Fighting Irish fans, Mooney’s statistical consistency should sound familiar. As a senior forward for Notre Dame, he finished second in division one men’s basketball with 12.7 rebounds per game and averaged 16.2 points, the seventh-best mark in the ACC.

According to Mooney, his four years under the tutelage of Irish head coach Mike Brey prepared him well for his career in professional basketball, including Brey’s offensive system.

Former Notre Dame Men's basketball player John Mooney
Former Notre Dame Men's Basketball player John Mooney now suits up for the Perth Wildcats in Australia's NBL. (Courtesy of the Perth Wildcats)

“How we played at Notre Dame helped me: it’s free-flowing, and it’s a lot of read and react,” Mooney said. “That’s also how the game is over here.”

But even given Mooney’s immediate success in his first year of professional basketball in Australia, he’s actually ineligible to win the NBL’s coveted Rookie of the Year award, most recently won by current Charlotte Hornet guard LaMelo Ball.

The award is reserved for local players or those in the league’s ‘Next Stars’ program, which is an avenue for highly touted prep basketball players, such as the aforementioned Ball, to bypass college in preparation for the NBA (similar to the recent G-League model).

Because Mooney went to college first, he’s considered an “import” and is on a reserved contract.

This is family territory for Mooney. As a senior at Notre Dame, he was also left off the 25-player midseason watch list for the Wooden Award, which recognizes college basketball's player of the year. He did, however, garner first-team All-ACC honors.

But the “Moon-man” couldn’t give a damn about midseason watchlists or international awards.

First and foremost, he’s a team-first guy.

