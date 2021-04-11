Moon-man. Mr. Double-Double. Moons. John “Double-Double” Mooney.

These are just a few of the many nicknames given to the 6-foot-9 former Notre Dame forward since joining the Perth Wildcats, one of nine teams in Oceania’s most popular professional basketball association, the NBL.

Similar to the fanfare he received in South Bend, Mooney quickly became a crowd favorite in Western Australia thanks to his consistency on both ends of the court. In 17 games, he’s averaging 17.5 points and an NBL-leading 12.2 rebounds, 2.9 more than the next closest player.

Mooney is the only player in the NBL averaging a double-double.

For Fighting Irish fans, Mooney’s statistical consistency should sound familiar. As a senior forward for Notre Dame, he finished second in division one men’s basketball with 12.7 rebounds per game and averaged 16.2 points, the seventh-best mark in the ACC.

According to Mooney, his four years under the tutelage of Irish head coach Mike Brey prepared him well for his career in professional basketball, including Brey’s offensive system.