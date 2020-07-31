John McNulty has been on the job as Notre Dame’s tight ends coach for only about five months, but he has been highly productive on the recruiting front. Within 30 minutes of being announced as Chip Long’s replacement in early March, McNulty made a call to Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County tight end Cane Berrong, who committed to the Irish last summer but was being bombarded by other schools. Berrong and McNulty quickly formed a strong connection. “It was great,” Berrong said of his first conversation with McNulty. “It’s great to finally talk to him. He’s a nice guy. I had already heard good things about him. He was excited to talk to me and is excited about my film. “He loved how I finished plays, and he said it was hard to finds kids willing to be a force in the run and passing game.”

McNulty landed two new tight end recruits this week. (Mike Miller)

After a couple months on the job, McNulty offered his first two tight end prospects in the 2022 class. Milton (Ga.) High’s Jack Nickel and Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry’s Benji Gosnell were the recipients of the offers. After two months of recruiting Nickel, Notre Dame landed a commitment from the 6-4, 230-pounder, who also considered Iowa, LSU, Penn State among his near 30 scholarship offers. Nickel announced his commitment to Notre Dame July 27. And on Friday afternoon, Notre Dame landed Wadsworth (Ohio) Senior’s Mitchell Evans, a 6-7, 240-pounder who will join Berrong in Notre Dame’s 2021 class. Evans picked the Irish over Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Michigan State, Virginia and others. Rivals ranks Evans as the No. 25 player in Ohio and the No. 28 tight end in the country. With two tight end commits in the 2021 class and one already in the following recruiting cycle, McNulty will become more of a babysitter than recruiter.