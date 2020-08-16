No matter how many games Notre Dame plays this fall one of its top NFL draft prospects will apparently have a lot of fans based off his 2019 tape. Rover linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah may be Notre Dame’s best NFL hopeful among the Irish’s draft eligible players after just one year as a starter. He has appeared in early 2021 mock drafts and near the top of position rankings. Analysts who think highly of him the tout his versatility and athleticism as reasons an NFL team will take him early in the draft. The athletic ability shows up in numbers like his 39-inch vertical. Pro Football Focus’ snap tracker showcases the versatility: He played 107 snaps on the defensive line, 218 as a box defender and 352 as a slot defender. Essentially, he was an off-ball linebacker, nickel back, blitzer and third safety all in one position, sometimes asked to play each role all on the same drive.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) had 80 tackles and 13.5 tackles for loss in 2019. (Andris Visockis)

“Regardless of his assignment, he flies around the field with a nose for the ball and an appetite for contact,” wrote The Athletic draft analyst Dane Brugler, who ranked him as the No. 3 off-ball linebacker in the draft. “Trusting his natural and twitch instincts, Owusu-Koramoah reads and explodes, finishing with a closing burst to make stops.” Owusu-Koramoah has proved he can play against a greater assortment of offensive looks or down and distances than a regular linebacker. At times, he acted as Notre Dame’s de facto nickel corner for its midseason stretch without Shaun Crawford. In the Camping World Bowl against Iowa State, he was an edge force, collecting six pressures. He was a season-long run-game playmaker, finishing with a team-high 13.5 tackles for loss. The coverage numbers stood out, particularly late in the season. Opposing quarterbacks averaged 3.2 yards in the 14 times they targeted Owusu-Koramoah in his final seven games. The longest reception he allowed in that span was 14 yards. Overall, opponents averaged 7.6 yards per target against him. As the snap distribution indicates, most of Owusu-Koramoah’s coverage work came against slot receivers – which could mean a tight end, receiver or running back. Pro Football Network’s AJ Schulte, in a story labeling him “the NFL’s next star hybrid defender,” noted most of Owusu-Koramoah’s work came in man coverage.