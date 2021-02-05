The biggest strength of Notre Dame’s 2021 recruiting class on paper is its offensive line, as the Irish signed its first five-star offensive lineman since the 2014 cycle (Quenton Nelson) when Avon (Ind.) High’s Blake Fisher put pen to paper. Rivals ranks Fisher as the nation’s No. 6 offensive tackle and No. 25 overall prospect in the 2021 cycle.

Notre Dame beat out Michigan and many others for Clarkston (Mich.) High’s Rocco Spindler, the No. 4 offensive guard and No. 67 overall prospect in the land.

The Fighting Irish flipped Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic’s Caleb Johnson, a four-star recruit, the No. 52 player in Florida and the No. 31 offensive tackle nationally, from Auburn. He also held offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida, LSU, Miami, Penn State and others.

Even Notre Dame’s two three-star prospects are impressive, as Fridley (Minn.) Totino-Grace’s Joe Alt has an extremely high ceiling with his tight end-turned-tackle frame, and Chicago Marist’s Pat Coogan picked the Irish over LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and others. Coogan projects to play center or guard for Notre Dame.

The man that led the charge for Notre Dame recruiting all five of these prospects was offensive line coach Jeff Quinn.