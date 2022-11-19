Grad senior Jayson Ademilola won’t be able to participate in his final home game in a Notre Dame uniform.

The defensive tackle has been ruled out for Saturday’s Senior Day matchup with Boston College at Notre Dame Stadium with an undisclosed injury, per the ND sports information department.

Also out among the players listed in this week’s two-deeps are senior safety Brandon Joseph (high ankle sprain) and freshman wide receiver Tobias Merriweather (concussion protocol).

It's the second game in a row Joseph and Merriweather won't be available. Merriweather’s absence leaves Notre Dame with just five healthy scholarship wide receivers.