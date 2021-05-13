 BlueAndGold - Jaylen Sneed Update: Where Does He Stand With Notre Dame, Recruiting?
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-13 07:22:56 -0500') }} football

Jaylen Sneed Update: Where Does He Stand With Notre Dame, Recruiting?

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
It’s crunch time for Jaylen Sneed.

The Hilton Head (S.C.) High class of 2022 linebacker will take official visits in June and then likely decide on his college of choice prior to the start of his senior year of high school. Alabama, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas A&M are the contenders down the stretch for the Rivals100 linebacker

Sneed has official visits locked in for Oregon June 4-6 and Notre Dame June 14-16. More official visits could pop up, but the expectation as of now is that he’ll take just the two official visits.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Hilton Head (S.C.) High linebacker and Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target Jaylen Sneed
Rivals ranks Sneed as the No. 2 player in South Carolina, and the No. 8 outside linebacker and No. 63 overall recruit in the country. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

“I’m definitely looking forward to meeting Coach [Brian] Kelly, Coach [Marcus] Freeman, Coach Nick [Lezynski] and the rest of the defensive staff,” Sneed said, previewing his Notre Dame visit. “I’m looking forward to seeing the facilities, weight room, field house, indoor facility, stadium and all of that.”

