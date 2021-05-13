BlueAndGold - Jaylen Sneed Update: Where Does He Stand With Notre Dame, Recruiting?

It’s crunch time for Jaylen Sneed.

The Hilton Head (S.C.) High class of 2022 linebacker will take official visits in June and then likely decide on his college of choice prior to the start of his senior year of high school. Alabama, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas A&M are the contenders down the stretch for the Rivals100 linebacker

Sneed has official visits locked in for Oregon June 4-6 and Notre Dame June 14-16. More official visits could pop up, but the expectation as of now is that he’ll take just the two official visits.