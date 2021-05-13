BlueAndGold - Jaylen Sneed Update: Where Does He Stand With Notre Dame, Recruiting?

Jaylen Sneed Update: Where Does He Stand With Notre Dame, Recruiting?
It’s crunch time for Jaylen Sneed.
The Hilton Head (S.C.) High class of 2022 linebacker will take official visits in June and then likely decide on his college of choice prior to the start of his senior year of high school. Alabama, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas A&M are the contenders down the stretch for the Rivals100 linebacker
Sneed has official visits locked in for Oregon June 4-6 and Notre Dame June 14-16. More official visits could pop up, but the expectation as of now is that he’ll take just the two official visits.
“I’m definitely looking forward to meeting Coach [Brian] Kelly, Coach [Marcus] Freeman, Coach Nick [Lezynski] and the rest of the defensive staff,” Sneed said, previewing his Notre Dame visit. “I’m looking forward to seeing the facilities, weight room, field house, indoor facility, stadium and all of that.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news