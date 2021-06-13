Jaylen Sneed Enters Crunch Time Of Recruitment
Jaylen Sneed’s summer has no shortage of travel.
The Hilton Head (S.C.) High class of 2022 linebacker took a cross-country trip out to Oregon the weekend of June 4 for an official visit. This weekend, Sneed was down in Florida for the Under Armour Future50 camp at IMG Academy. He left Bradenton, Fla. on Sunday to fly to Atlanta, where he’ll hop on a plane to South Bend, Ind.
He arrives Sunday night and his official visit starts Monday morning. He’ll be on Notre Dame’s campus through Wednesday for what is a crucial official visit.
Notre Dame has been considered the leader for the Rivals100 recruit for a few months now, but the official visit gives the opportunity for the Irish staff to close on this recruitment.
Notre Dame is a top contender for Sneed in large part because of new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, whose relationship goes back 15 years with his high school head coach, BJ Payne. Sneed has been to South Bend before, as he came to campus in the spring for a self-guided tour, but Freeman has been telling Sneed that the official visit will be completely different.
