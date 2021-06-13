Jaylen Sneed Enters Crunch Time Of Recruitment

Jaylen Sneed’s summer has no shortage of travel.

The Hilton Head (S.C.) High class of 2022 linebacker took a cross-country trip out to Oregon the weekend of June 4 for an official visit. This weekend, Sneed was down in Florida for the Under Armour Future50 camp at IMG Academy. He left Bradenton, Fla. on Sunday to fly to Atlanta, where he’ll hop on a plane to South Bend, Ind.

He arrives Sunday night and his official visit starts Monday morning. He’ll be on Notre Dame’s campus through Wednesday for what is a crucial official visit.