It’s crunch time in the recruitment of Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy wide receiver Jayden Thomas, who ranks as the nation’s No. 194 overall prospect in the 2021 class.

Over the summer, he named a top five of Arkansas, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State. He hoped that visits would open up so he could take trips to each school, especially the places he hasn’t been able to visit – Arkansas, Michigan and Penn State.

While he has visited Notre Dame, he wanted to get up to South Bend again as his parents didn’t make the trip with him last November.