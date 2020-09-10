 Four-Star Wide Receiver Jayden Thomas Update: Where Does He Stand With Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football, Recruiting?
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-10 09:20:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Jayden Thomas Update: Where Does He Stand With Notre Dame, Recruiting?

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

It’s crunch time in the recruitment of Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy wide receiver Jayden Thomas, who ranks as the nation’s No. 194 overall prospect in the 2021 class.

Over the summer, he named a top five of Arkansas, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State. He hoped that visits would open up so he could take trips to each school, especially the places he hasn’t been able to visit – Arkansas, Michigan and Penn State.

While he has visited Notre Dame, he wanted to get up to South Bend again as his parents didn’t make the trip with him last November.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

The Irish plan to close on the four-star receiver from Atlanta.
The Irish plan to close on the four-star receiver from Atlanta. (Rivals.com)

But with the dead period having no end in sight and official visits unlikely to occur this calendar year, Thomas is looking at making a decision with the information he currently has.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}