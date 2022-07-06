Jason Moore, No. 1 DT in 2023 class, sets commitment date

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound rising senior at Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic made June official visits, in order, to Penn State, Notre Dame, Michigan, Maryland and Ohio State. Moore shared his thoughts on those visits in a recent video interview with Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman .

Those trips will culminate in a July commitment from the No. 1 defensive tackle in the 2023 class. Moore announced Wednesday on Twitter that he will share his commitment decision Sunday at 7 p.m. EDT.

Here's a small portion of the comments he shared about each of his five finalists.

On what stuck with him from his Penn State official: "Just the family environment. Just being around everybody - the players, the staff, the people just around the campus - you could tell that everybody's just one big family and everybody cares for each other and loves each other. That stood out."

On the other defensive linemen in Notre Dame's top-ranked 2023 class: "They're bringing a lot of good guys. All of them are tough. I'm hearing a lot from them as well. It would be good to come in and play with them. We're all coming in in the same class, too. It would definitely be fun to play with them. I've definitely been getting a lot of recruitment from them as well."

On his biggest takeaways from talking to the players and coaches at Michigan: "Just being developed. Keep building on to what they started. They have a great history in football. They just came off of winning the Big Ten, so you can see they're all trending high trying to build on from there."

On what stood out about his Maryland visit: "I would say just how their program is really building. You could tell. Each season they're building over and over, getting more success. Starting with (head) coach (Mike) Locksley, he's doing a great job with that program. It's just being able to see that I can stay home and build on with the program, it's definitely good to do."

On the biggest takeaways from his Ohio State visit: "For me it was just seeing all the opportunities. Of course on the field being developed by a great defensive line coach. But also seeing the opportunities off the field in the education, that really stood out to me that I really didn't know a lot about before. So getting out there to see all those opportunities for me stood out."