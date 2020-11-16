Jarrett Patterson Reportedly Will Miss Rest Of Season Due To Injury
Notre Dame will be without a member of its standout offensive line for the remainder of the year.
Junior center Jarrett Patterson will have foot surgery that will sideline him for the rest of 2020, according to multiple reports. The injury occurred during Saturday’s 45-31 win at Boston College.
The play on which Patterson was injured is not clear. He played the entirety of Saturday’s game.
Patterson has started 21 straight games at center since taking over the role at the start of 2019 for Sam Mustipher. In eight games this year, he has a 80.0 overall Pro Football Focus grade, 72.1 pass blocking grade and 79.9 run blocking mark. He did not allow a sack and surrendered nine total pressures.
Notre Dame's offensive line has paved the way for a rushing attack that averages 233.5 yards per game, which ranks 17th nationally. The Irish’s 5.21 yards per carry ranks 26th. The offensive line returned all five starters from last year and with Patterson, had more than 150 combined starts as of Saturday’s win.
Patterson’s listed backup is sophomore Zeke Correll, a four-star member of the 2019 class who Notre Dame has specifically worked at center. The Cincinnati native was the No. 114 overall player in the class. He has played 33 snaps in two games this year, earning work late in wins over South Florida Sept. 19 and Pitt Oct. 24.
Notre Dame has an off week to get Correll or anyone else ready for a starter’s workload. The Irish next play Nov. 27 at North Carolina.
