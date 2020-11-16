Notre Dame will be without a member of its standout offensive line for the remainder of the year. Junior center Jarrett Patterson will have foot surgery that will sideline him for the rest of 2020, according to multiple reports. The injury occurred during Saturday’s 45-31 win at Boston College. The play on which Patterson was injured is not clear. He played the entirety of Saturday’s game.

