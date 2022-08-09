James Laurinaitis' career change is positively impacting Notre Dame
As the son of former WWE wrestling star Road Warrior Animal, James Laurinaitis had the bloodlines and an invitation to jump into the family business.As a high school hockey player in Minnesota, he ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news