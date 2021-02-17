Jake Taylor, a 6-5, 280-pound offensive tackle from Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, reached an important point of his recruiting process on Monday. He announced his top three schools, and it included perennial College Football Playoff contenders. “It’s been great to build bonds and relationships with coaches, especially at Alabama, Notre Dame and Oklahoma,” Taylor said. “It’s been an amazing ride.”

Rivals rates Taylor as a four-star talent, the No. 7 player in Nevada and the No. 34 offensive tackle in the country.

The four-star class of 2022 prospect landed an offer from Alabama on Feb. 12, and they quickly jumped to the top of his recruitment with Notre Dame and Oklahoma. Taylor has spoken with Crimson Tide assistants Holmon Wiggins, Doug Marrone and even the head man himself. “I’ve had my relationship building with those guys especially, and I was lucky enough to get on a call with Coach (Nick) Saban,” Taylor said. Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn is leading the charge for the Fighting Irish. Quinn offered Taylor last October and has prioritized the nation’s No. 34 offensive tackle and No. 7 player in Nevada. “It’s amazing talking to Coach Quinn,” Taylor said. “We talk about how amazing Notre Dame is and how high they are on my list. They’re definitely one of the ones I’m heavily considering. “Notre Dame you have to love because of the academics. It’d be a challenge, but I’ve never backed away from a challenge my whole life. The degree I’d get if I pushed through there is unsurpassable.” Former Notre Dame defensive back Nicco Fertitta is on the Gorman coaching staff as its secondaries coach. Taylor speaks often with Fertitta about what to expect in South Bend.