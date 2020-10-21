The junior running back left the team earlier this week, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly revealed during his Monday press conference. Smith's statement gave more insight into why.

Jahmir Smith 's reasons for stepping away from Notre Dame's football team are rooted in a desire to work on his mental health, he said in a statement posted on his Twitter account Wednesday afternoon.

"Talking about mental health issues is a difficult subject matter for many," Smith's statement read. "For those struggling with mental health, asking for help can be discouraging, but it is the first step toward improving. I have decided to take that first step, and after speaking with my family and Coach Kelly, I have decided that it is best for me to take some time away from football to work on improving my mental health."

Smith said in the statement he is unsure about his future in football, but he plans to stay in classes at Notre Dame.

"At this time I am directing my focus towards completing my studies and working on my well being with the support and resources from university health services," Smith's statement read.

Smith played in one game this year, rushing for 15 yards on five carries. All of that work came in the Sept. 12 season opener vs. Duke. The Sanford, N.C. native had 42 carries for 180 yards and two touchdowns last season. He was a three-star recruit in Notre Dame's 2018 and an early enrollee.