Jack Swarbrick’s preference throughout the contingency planning for college football season around COVID-19 concerns is to have fans in the stands for Notre Dame’s home games. But even if the situation is safe for fans, he says the stadium won’t be full. “We haven’t gotten to the question of how big that audience is, but we won’t be at capacity,” Swarbrick said Tuesday on “The Fight” fundraiser. “We’ll do something less than that and we’ll be very careful about maintaining social distance, how the facility works, how you enter it and exit it. “All things are to be determined and we’re working hard on.”

Swarbrick said home games will be played in front of a less-than-capacity crowd in 2020. (Notre Dame Media Relations)

Under Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s plan for reopening the state, fans and gatherings would be permitted by Notre Dame’s first scheduled home game, which is Sept. 12 against Arkansas. That can change if health experts or politicians deem it not a safe step to take given the state of the coronavirus. Decisions on which ticket holders will be given priority and how many single-game tickets will be made available have not been finalized. Students, though, will be the first (and possibly only) group to be granted access as long as the team can play. “We’re committed to having fans in the stands and we’ll start with the students,” Swarbrick said. “My view throughout has been if we think it’s safe for students to be on the field playing football, it should be safe for students to be in the stands watching football. We’ll build off that base.” In-game and pre-game experiences will look different, too. Swarbrick said tailgating will be restricted in some manner. The approach to concessions and bathrooms will change. Seating will have some kind of spacing.