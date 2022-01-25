J.J. Starling ends McDonald's All-American drought for Notre Dame men

Playing in a national showcase won't be new for Notre Dame signee J.J. Starling.

The four-star point guard from Baldwinsville, N.Y., plays a national schedule at La Lumiere School in La Porte, Ind. He'll take an even bigger stage on March 29 at the McDonald's All-American Game in Chicago.

On Tuesday, Starling was named as one of 24 boys selected to play in the McDonald's All-American Game. Starling became the first McDonald's All-American for Notre Dame men's basketball program since Demetrius Jackson in 2017.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Starling signed a National Letter of Intent with Notre Dame in November. Rivals ranks him as the No. 8 point guard and No. 40 overall in the 2022 class.

Head coach Mike Brey has recruited five McDonald's All-Americans during his Notre Dame tenure, which began in 2000: Chris Thomas (2001), Torin Francis (2002), Luke Zeller (2005), Jackson (2017) and Starling (2022).

The McDonald's All-American Boys Game will be televised on ESPN at 9 p.m. EST. The McDonald's All-American Girls Game will be played prior on ESPN2 at 6:30 p.m. EST.

The Notre Dame women's basketball program will be represented by guard KK Bransford.

