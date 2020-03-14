Notre Dame guards Rex Pflueger and TJ Gibbs were all set to play in their ACC Tournament Quarterfinal matchup on Thursday against Virginia when conference officials swiftly canceled the remainder of the contest.

At this time, it seems unlikely that senior basketball players or other winter collegiate athletes will be granted an additional year of eligibility, which will bring an end to the careers of Pflueger and Gibbs at Notre Dame.

Due to a lack of depth on the roster, the pair combined to start in 63 of 64 games this season and were on the court 78 percent of the time (more often than not, together).