Is Notre Dame QB Jack Coan A ‘Game Manager’? Why He Says It’s A Good Label

The “game manager” moniker is a slippery slope. With how high-flying offenses can be in college football these days, it’s often used as a slightly belittling term. A game manager simply is not seen as a prolific passer. Think Greg McElroy, not Tua Tagovailoa or even Mac Jones. Alabama’s quarterbacks have come a long way in the last decade. Not every QB views the game manager tag in a derogatory sense, though. Notre Dame starter Jack Coan was asked directly what he thinks of it. He didn’t sound at all displeased with the notion some would insinuate he fits the description. "I don't know exactly what 'game manager' equates to,” Coan said. “I mean, it sounds good. I feel like it's a guy that protects the football, keeps the team in good situations, is great situationally, throws a lot of completions — I feel like that's all good stuff."

So what’s to make of Coan’s comment? Is it a self-admission he’s not going to light up opposing defenses for 300-plus yards and three-plus touchdowns every weekend? Or is it a fifth-year college quarterback understanding his limitations and being reasonable about what he can do with his strengths? Probably a bit of both. Coan isn’t appearing high on lists of Heisman Trophy odds. He has 23 touchdown passes and eight interceptions in his entire career. Those numbers wouldn’t sniff Heisman consideration in 2021. They’re probably not good enough to win the Davey O’Brien Award, given annually to college football’s best quarterback, either. Coan didn’t transfer to Notre Dame to win awards, though. He’s here to win games. With the cast of characters he has around him on the Irish roster, he can certainly do that — even if the 6-3¼, 223-pound QB is just a game manager. Tommy Rees, Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator, was a bit of a game manager himself during his playing career in South Bend from 2010-13. He didn’t overwhelm defenses with his arm, wasn’t overly athletic and was not one of the premier playmakers in the sport. Rees still went 19-8 with 7,670 passing yards and 61 touchdowns and 37 interceptions in his Irish career. Not mind-numbing statistics. But not terrible ones either. Coan hasn’t drawn any comparisons to Rees anyway. He’s bigger. He’s more accurate. He can make throws Rees couldn’t. Rees said Coan has been a joy to coach. “It’s the consistency in Jack’s approach day in and day out that’s put him in a pretty good position,” Rees told reporters less than an hour after Coan was named the team's starter.

Coan is the Irish’s starting quarterback in 2021. (Robert Franklin/AP)