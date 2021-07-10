Is Notre Dame A Good Fit For This Pair of 2023 North Texas Defensive Backs?

Denton, Texas, is a long way from South Bend, Indiana. Denton Guyer cornerback Ryan Yaites found that out the hard way last month on a 15-hour drive to Notre Dame for a campus visit.

“It better be a great experience after all these miles,” Yaites remembers thinking in the car.

After meeting the Notre Dame coaching staff and viewing the Irish’s football facilities for the first time, Yaites said every mile was worth it — all 1,029 of them according to Apple Maps.