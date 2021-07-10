 Is Notre Dame A Good Fit For This Pair of 2023 North Texas Defensive Backs?
Is Notre Dame A Good Fit For This Pair of 2023 North Texas Defensive Backs?

Tyler Horka • BlueAndGold
Staff Writer
@tbhorka
Denton, Texas, is a long way from South Bend, Indiana. Denton Guyer cornerback Ryan Yaites found that out the hard way last month on a 15-hour drive to Notre Dame for a campus visit.

“It better be a great experience after all these miles,” Yaites remembers thinking in the car.

After meeting the Notre Dame coaching staff and viewing the Irish’s football facilities for the first time, Yaites said every mile was worth it — all 1,029 of them according to Apple Maps.

Notre Dame has offered Peyton Bowen (left) and Ryan Yaites (right) scholarships out of the Denton (Texas) Guyer class of 2023. (Tyler Horka)

Yaites has offers from name-brand programs like Texas, USC and LSU. Of course, Notre Dame fits firmly into that category. Yaites said the Irish have stood out to him perhaps more than any other program.

