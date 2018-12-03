Click HERE to sign up for an annual subscription to BlueAndGold.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Irish apparel and gear!

Notre Dame tight end Nic Weishar has been named as the recipient of the 2018 Allstate American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team Captain, which was announced Monday morning.

The award throughout the past 27 years has "highlighted the inspiring stories of selflessness demonstrated by college football players across the country who have dedicated their lives to positively impacting the world around them."

Weishar's recognition stems from his work with The Andrew Weishar Foundation, which works to give back to "families with adolescents or young adults stricken with cancer." The foundation honors Weishar's brother who passed away in 2013 after a three-year battle with cancer.

"To date, The Andrew Weishar Foundation has aided more than 100 families affected by cancer and granted more than $600,000 in financial assistance," the press release announcing Weishar's honor said. "In addition to the work Weishar does with the foundation, he also led the Notre Dame football team in community service hours during the 2017-2018 academic year."



The 2018 Good Works Team consisted of a final roster of 22 and one honorary head coach. Weishar will be recognized during the Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 6 (Thursday).

“Each year, these Good Works Team players astound us with their compassion and inspire us to do good for others in our daily lives,” Dave Prendergast, president of the Eastern Territory at Allstate Insurance Company, stated. “Allstate is honored to recognize exceptional student-athletes like Nic for the incredible impact they are making on their communities. Nic represents all that the Good Works Team award stands for, and we are proud to help share his story.”