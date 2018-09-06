“Compared to last year’s game I was at — every game is sold out there — there was so much energy in the stadium. In high school you don’t always get that. Playing at Notre Dame and getting the energy from the fans will help me optimize my performance.”

“First time talking with all the coaches in person since I committed,” Mayer told Blue & Gold Illustrated . “It was a great atmosphere and environment. I really can’t wait to play in it … My favorite part was Notre Dame getting that win. No doubt.

So, when Mayer made it back to South Bend this past weekend for the Michigan game, it was the first chance he’s had to sit inside Notre Dame Stadium and imagine himself playing in front of the Irish faithful.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder took in the Notre Dame vs. Miami (Ohio) game last fall as his brother — AJ Mayer — was committed to the Redhawks before signing with the program.

Alexandria (Ky.) Covington Catholic 2020 tight end Michael Mayer had been inside Notre Dame Stadium one time for a game before announcing his commitment to the Irish this summer.

Saturday gave Mayer an up-close look at how the Irish use the tight end within Chip Long’s offense and see how it compared to what he was told during the recruiting process.

“Alize Mack started off with a big catch before he got a little ruffled up,” Mayer began. “Cole Kmet ran out on some routes as well. He’s a good blocker too. They used them a lot in that game, and they definitely helped them out.

“I was keeping an eye on them, but I was trying to make sure I took the whole offense in and the atmosphere.”

Mayer also received a glimpse of life inside the locker room before the team took the field.

“The commits got to go into the locker room before it started, so you could feel the energy in there before the game,” Mayer stated. “I think that really came out on the field with all they had stored up. Everyone could definitely see and feel it.”

Though he was the lone 2020 Irish commit in town, Mayer enjoyed getting to know some of his future teammates.

“I got to talk to a bunch of the 2019 commits and become friends,” Mayer explained. “It’s one of those things I said when I committed. I picked there because of the people around the school and the players going there.

“The 2019 commits I talked were just like the players already at Notre Dame. They are well-rounded, nice, talk and shake your hand. I really love that and that’s what I want in my teammates.”

Mayer now has his focused returned to his Covington Catholic team and their 3-0 start. Mayer has nine catches for 113 yards and three touchdowns on the year so far. The junior also starts at middle linebacker.

“First game I didn’t any catches or anything as our quarterback was getting into the game,” Mayer said. “I focused more on defense a little bit. The second and third games I feel I’m getting the ball thrown my way more and I’m performing to the best of my ability.

“I’m liking middle linebacker so far. The hardest part of is getting all the calls down from the sideline and yelling them to the defense.”