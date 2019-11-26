Notre Dame is on a four-game winning streak, which includes victories over two teams currently ranked in the AP and Coaches polls. Yet Notre Dame is stuck a No. 16 in the College Football Playoff Rankings, the same position they've been in for the past three weeks.

Notre Dame actually debuted in the initial College Football Playoff Ranking at No. 15, but they dropped one spot in week 11 following a 21-20 victory over Virginia Tech, a team that's currently ranked No. 24 in the playoff rankings.

Much of this has to do with the fact that the teams ranked just ahead of them are rarely losing. With just two weeks to go before bowl game invitations go out, it's hard to imagine the Fighting Irish make it into the top 12, let alone the top 10.